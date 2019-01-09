South Carolina tight ends coach Pat Washington is currently pursuing other opportunities, athletic director Ray Tanner said Wednesday after the Board of Trustees approved a contract for Thomas Brown to join Will Muschamp's staff as running backs coach.

NCAA rules allow for coaching staffs to have just 10 on-field coaches on a staff, which means Brown's arrival meant another coach on the staff had to be on his way out of his current role.

“Having been there and serving on this role, it’s not an enjoyable experience," Tanner said. "It’s not a good day. We’re all professionals; we’re all people. There’s changes, and it seems like in the world of sports it’s more prevalent than in the past for whatever reason whether it’s financially driven or otherwise, but those are not easy days.”

Washington's contract runs through May 31 and will be a "mitigated" situation, Tanner said. The team would pay Washington until his contract expires but, if Washington takes another job, they would have to pay the difference between his current and new salaries.

Tanner said Wednesday that Bobby Bentley, who formerly coached running backs, will move over to coach the tight end position. Bentley spent the last three years as the team's running backs coach.

A 30-year collegiate coaching veteran, Washington just completed his third season with the Gamecocks, serving as tight ends coach in all three of Muschamp's seasons in Columbia.

The board of trustees also approved Wednesday a contract for Brown to join the football staff as the running backs coach, effective immediately. Brown, who was most recently at Miami, has a deal running through Dec. 31, 2020 and he'll make $300,000 annually.

The board also approved a two-year extension and raise for offensive line coach Eric Wolford, who now makes $700,000 per year.

During his time at South Carolina, Washington helped former walk-on Hayden Hurst develop from a walk-on into a first round pick by the Baltimore Ravens.

Tanner also said he's not sure of any other potential changes to the coaching staff.

"I can't speak to that today," Tanner said. "I don't know what will happen in the future, but that possibility always exists, especially in a football program where you have a lot of people."