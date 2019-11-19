SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

When Patrick Iriel joined AC Flora’s basketball program as a middle schooler, he and head coach Josh Staley had a conversation.

Staley, who would be the first to admit Iriel wasn’t very good as a freshman sat down with the now-South Carolina signee and told him the truth: “I’m going to put you on varsity and we’re going to develop you.”

Four years later, as Iriel gets ready to start his senior after signing with the Gamecocks last week, Staley’s promise came true.