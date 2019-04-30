SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Fort Valley (Georgia) Peach County offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson was among the crop of talented prospects on hand for USC's "Spurs Up Elite Player Day" on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder, who was an early offer for the Gamecock staff, took some time to speak with GamecockCentral.com about the visit to Columbia.

