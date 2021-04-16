That conversation led to a few others as the weeks progressed and ultimately ended up in Peterson staying on to be part of Beamer’s first staff at South Carolina, something he really wanted to do.

Mike Peterson still remembers his first conversation with Shane Beamer in early December during Beamer’s first few hours on the job.

“He did a lot of the talking. I was doing the listening. Each meeting was different with each coach. With me, he offered me the opportunity to come back,” Peterson said. “We still had to work some things out as far as position and the contract and all those things but I was thrilled he offered me the job back and we went from there."

Also see: Latest team scoop from spring practice

Peterson is now the longest-tenured member of the Gamecocks’ coaching staff, having arrived with Will Muschamp to be part of his first staff as well in 2016.

He’s the lone holdover from the previous staff after a handful of other coaches were retained but ultimately left to take other jobs this offseason, and has been fitting in well so far working with Beamer and defensive coordinator Clayton White.

“It’s been great, man. Everything you guys have heard about coach Beamer is he’s first class and he’s a great guy to work for. I’m enjoying the process,” Peterson said. “It’s the same with coach White. He’s a guy that communicates well with a lot of his assistant coaches. It’s been great. I’m excited and glad I’m still here.”

Also see: More on what the recruiting period could look like in June

He’s still coaching in a very similar position to what he was the previous five years, just with a few changes in name only.

Instead of coaching the BUCK position, which is what it was called under Will Muschamp, he’s now officially the outside linebackers and defensive ends coach.

The personnel is essentially the same with Peterson coaching the edge rushers, which have a similar role in White’s defensive system compared to that BUCK spot.

“The outside backer or BUCK position is similar to the end in the last position. Some of the things we were doing in the last system carries over to the last system,” he said. “The terminology and football language is a little different. That’s some of the things guys are having to learn to be able to speak the new language we’re talking now.”

Also see: Latest notes on a JUCO baseball commitment

And what Peterson has to work with might be the deepest and most talented group on the team.

He’s bringing back Aaron Sterling and All-SEC defensive end JJ Enagbare while also having former five-star prospect Jordan Burch entering year two at South Carolina. Jordan Strachan, who had double digit sacks last season for Georgia State, transferred in this spring as well.

All of those guys at some point this spring talked about Peterson’s retention being one of the reasons they wanted to stay put and play for Peterson this season.

“That’s the reason you coach. You’re making a difference in the guys’ lives. They want you around here and be coached by you,” Peterson said. “To hear from fans and people in the building is great but to hear it from your players is the ultimate compliment as a coach.”