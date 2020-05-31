In less than 24 hours, players will begin arriving back on campus for the lead up to summer workouts, which means football is inching closer to returning.

The Gamecocks will begin bringing players back starting Monday with the hope of beginning summer workouts June 8.

Before that happens, though, GamecockCentral is breaking down each position using Pro Football Focus numbers of the guys returning and mixing it in with the incoming freshmen.

The entire offensive side of things is done, so up first defensively is the defensive tackles and defensive ends (BUCKs will be coming later).

Not a subscriber? Take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!