As the Gamecocks continue to rest up and prepare for the back half of the schedule, GamecockCentral continues to take stock in where things stand before the final four games of the season.

It’s been an up and down year for South Carolina, which sits at 4-4 at the bye and 1-4 in the SEC. The Gamecocks need two more wins for bowl eligibility.

Before starting down that road, a look at what’s worked and what hasn’t through the first eight games.