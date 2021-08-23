The first time this was talked about was well before Luke Doty hurt his foot.

Even going back to the summer, the possibility of Zeb Noland going from graduate assistant to quarterback was there and now it’s been official for about a week.

Noland—who came to South Carolina by way of Iowa State and North Dakota State—is taking reps with the quarterbacks with a shot at earning snaps this season.

Before he potentially does, here’s a look at some of his Pro Football Focus numbers the last four seasons.