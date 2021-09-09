PFF preview: East Carolina
After a convincing 46-point win in the opener, the Gamecocks schedule gets infinitely harder going from week one to week two. South Carolina hits the road for a game at East Carolina, the first tim...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news