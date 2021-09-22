After back-to-back road games, the Gamecocks are back home this weekend in what will be a pivotal game for the team's overall season outlook in Shane Beamer's first year.

They'll come home for a night game against Kentucky with the Wildcats hitting the road for the first time this year coming off three straight home wins, most recently a victory over UT-Chattanooga.

This Kentucky team is different offensively than in years past and getting votes in the AP Poll and it's important to look at the challenges the Wildcats present based on some PFF numbers.