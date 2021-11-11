South Carolina is coming off its best win of the season, and the Gamecocks are now looking to build momentum going on the road for the final time this season.

They'll go on the road at Missouri on the precipice of bowl eligibility facing a Tiger team that will present a challenge for South Carolina defensively but has some things the Gamecock offense, which found a stride against Florida, can exploit.

Before the game, here's a look at what to expect from an interesting Tiger team.