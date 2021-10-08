Over the last 10 years, no series South Carolina has played is closer than Tennessee.

Over their last 10 games the teams are a perfectly split 5-5 with eight of the last nine decided by one score and six of those nine decided by three points.

Both programs are breaking in first-year coaches and it's a pivotal game for both teams for footing in the SEC. This is a different iteration of Tennessee, an offense-first team predicated on speed and the run game.

Before the Gamecocks go up to Knoxville, here's a look at what to expect from the Vols.

