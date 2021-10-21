There is a trophy on the line this weekend when the Gamecocks go to College Station.

The Bonham trophy will be battled for this weekend with South Carolina and Texas A&M squaring off as the Gamecocks try to inch closer to bowl eligibility and try to get to two games above .500 for the first time since early September.

It'll be a tough test against a double-digit favorite and a team finding its footing the last couple weeks, but here's what to expect from the Aggies this weekend.