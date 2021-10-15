PFF preview: Vanderbilt
South Carolina returns home this weekend a massive betting favorite and a chance once again to pick up their first conference win of the season.
They'll try and do it against Vanderbilt, a team South Carolina's beat for going on 12 years, during homecoming week.
Vanderbilt is fresh off a loss to Florida but will present a few different challenges to South Carolina.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news