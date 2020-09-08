 Photos as South Carolina Gamecocks return to football practice after Saturday's scrimmage
Photos as Gamecocks return to practice field after scrimmage

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Two days in football-time feel like an eternity. South Carolina scrimmage Saturday night at Williams-Brice and took two days away from on-field practice (an off day Sunday before meetings and lifting Monday) with a full padded practice Tuesday.

It's practice No. 14 of 25 with less than 20 days until kickoff against Tennessee.

Below are over 30 photos from the practice as the Gamecocks inch closer to a season. Photos courtesy of South Carolina athletics.


