Aliyah Boston recorded her 10th straight double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds leading the Gamecocks to win number 16 over Texas A&M 65-45. Destanni Henderson chipped in 15 as the Gamecocks improve to 16-1 (3-1) on the season. South Carolina travels to Arkansas Sunday for a 3PM tip against the Razorbacks.

