South Carolina defeated Gardner-Webb 74-69 Friday night.

A.J. Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard led the Gamecocks with 16 points, followed by Maik Kotsar with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Gamecocks (4-1) will head to Mexico to face Wichita State 6 P.M. on Tuesday November 26th.

