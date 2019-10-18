The Gamecock Basketball teams held their Tipoff event on Friday evening in downtown Columbia. There was food, games, music, and autographs.

The main event was held on a court on Hampton Street in front of Boyd Plaza. Bleachers surrounded the court so fans could be up close and personal with the teams. Gamecock fans watched them compete in events, warm ups, and three point contests. Curtis Wilson and A'ja Wilson were the event MC's.

