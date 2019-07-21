The SC ProAm kicked off on Sunday afternoon. Eleven Gamecocks showcased their talents during the 3 games held today.

Game 1: Chick-fil-a 98 Jets 92 (Maik Kotsar, Jermaine Couisnard, Alanzo Frink, Keyshawn Bryant)

Game 2: Hood Construction 110 Honda of Columbia 89 (Wildens Leveque, Trae Hannibal, TJ Moss, Jalyn McCreary)

Game 3: Bernie's Chicken 104 Leevy's 100 (Seventh Woods, Jair Bolden, Trey Anderson)

Click below to check out Katie Dugan's photos or view them on Flickr.