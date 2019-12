South Carolina defeated George Washington 74-65 on Sunday to improve to 5-3 on the season.

Maik Kotsar continued his strong play, scoring 17 points and grabbing 9 rebounds.

The Gamecocks will head to UMass on Wednesday, tip is at 7 P.M. on the the CBS Sports Network.

