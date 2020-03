South Carolina defeated Cornell 10-2 to open the series on Friday afternoon.

Carmen Mlodzinski picked up his second win of the season. Wes Clarke hit a 2 run blast in the bottom of the 5th that really opened things up for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina faces Cornell in Game 2 on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Captioned Cornell Gallery - Katie Dugan

