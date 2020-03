South Carolina defeated Texas A&M 60-52 on Senior Day to wrap up an undefeated (16-0) SEC regular season.

Senior Kiki Herbert-Harrigan led the Gamecocks with 20 points. Aliyah Boston notched a 13 point 12 rebound double-double.

Captioned Senior Day Festivities etc. Gallery - Katie Dugan

Captioned Texas A&M Gallery - Katie Dugan

Click below to view the quick galleries.