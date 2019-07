The SC ProAm came to it's conclusion on Sunday with the Championship Game at Heathwood Hall. Chick-fil-a (Maik Kotsar, PJ Dozier) faced off against Hood Construction (Trae Hannibal, Wildens Leveque).

Final: Chick-fil-a 133 Hood Construction 110

