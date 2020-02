Despite a sluggish start, the Gamecocks were able to steady the ship and hold off a pesky LSU team 63-48. Aliyah Boston finished one rebound shy of a double-double, leading the Gamecocks with 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. The five blocks also moved Boston ahead of former Gamecock Alaina Coates for most blocks by a freshman.

