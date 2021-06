The Gamecocks opened Regional play on Friday afternoon at Founders Park.

They knocked off 3 seed Virginia 4-3, to advance to the winners bracket game on Saturday evening.

Julian Bosnic picked up his 4th win of the season, and Daniel Lloyd earned his second save. Josiah Sightler drove in the tying runs with a double in the bottom of the sixth. He would go on to score what would be the game winning run.

