The Gamecocks started 2022 the right way, taking down the Bulldogs from Mississippi State 80-68. Zia Cooke led all scorers with 18 while Aliyah Boston recorded yet another double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Destanni Henderson continued to do all the little things as well, leading the Gamecocks with 14 rebounds and eight assists.

For captioned photos, CLICK HERE.