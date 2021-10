The Gamecocks hit the diamond for two 6 inning scrimmages versus UNC Wilmington on Saturday afternoon. These will be the only scrimmages against outside competition this fall.

The first scrimmage ended in a 7-7 tie, and South Carolina tallied 12 hits. The Gamecocks won the second scrimmage 8-4, tallying 8 hits.

