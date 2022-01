South Carolina overcame a slow start to the second half to put away Vanderbilt 70-61. James Reese, V led the Gamecocks with 19 points, followed by Jermaine Couisnard with 14 and Erik Stevenson with 13. Next up for the Gamecocks is an 8:30pm tip against Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday.

