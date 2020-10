South Carolina rounded out their weekly scrimmages on Sunday morning.

The Black defeated the Garnet squad 5-2 in seven innings. They combined for 12 hits. Nine pitchers saw action on the bump.

Andrew Eyster and Jeff Heinrich both had doubles that pushed across 4 runs for the Black squad.

Check out the captioned gallery on Flickr: Baseball Scrimmage 10-18-20

Click below to view the quick gallery.