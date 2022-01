No. 1 South Carolina defeated No. 21/20 Kentucky 74-54 on Sunday. The Gamecocks improve to 15-1, 3-1 SEC.

Zia Cooke led the way with 19 points. Aliyah Boston notched her 9th straight double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. This ties a program record for most in a row which was set in 1975 and tied in 1978.

Captioned Gallery here.