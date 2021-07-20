 GamecockCentral - PHOTOS: New Gamecocks commit Keenan Nelson Jr.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-20 17:16:59 -0500') }} football Edit

PHOTOS: New Gamecocks commit Keenan Nelson Jr.

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

South Carolina landed a pledge from Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's class of 2022 four-star DB Keenan Nelson Jr. on Tuesday, giving Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks their highest-rated commit in the class.

Check out some photos from throughout Nelson's recruitment below...

ALSO SEE: Nelson goes on the record about decision | Inside the commitment - Behind the scenes of Nelson's recruitment and what he means for Carolina | Video Analysis: Breaking down the latest commitment


----

• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}