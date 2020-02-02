Sunday's matchup between South Carolina and Tennessee was supposed to be a big time contest between two big name teams. It turned out to be otherwise as South Carolina dominated, never giving Tennessee an opportunity to make the game interesting. Freshman Zia Cooke led the Gamecocks with 20 points while birthday girl Destinee Henderson chipped in 12 helping the Gamecocks to a 69-48 victory.

