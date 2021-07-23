Photos: SC Pro-Am Day 2

The SC Pro-Am continued at Heathwood Hall on Thursday evening. Ten current Gamecocks and one former Gamecock participated. Here's a breakdown of how it all shook out.

Game 1: Firehouse Subs 76 Honda of Columbia 63

Sindarius Thornwell: 18 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

Ford Cooper: 2 points

Mike Green: 8 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal

James Reese: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist

TaQuan Woodley: 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block

Game 2: Hood Construction 80 Chick-fil-a Two Notch 71

Devin Carter: 27 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

Wildens Leveque: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block

Chico Carter: 15 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists

Game 3: First Citizens Bank 98 Jets 65

Jacobi Wright: 12 points, 1 assist

Ja'Von Benson: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks

AJ Wilson: 18 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist





It was a big night for Devin Carter - and well he showed he can do a little bit of everything. I was most impressed watching the 6-4 guard have no hesitation driving to the basket and being physical.

James Reese a 6-4 shooting guard who transferred to South Carolina in the offseason made his Pro-Am debut and had a stellar night as well. Very athletic and will be someone to watch.

The SC Pro-Am will hold its final slate of games on Sunday July 25th beginning at 2 p.m.

Captioned Gallery of all three games.

Click below for the quick gallery.