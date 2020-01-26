@GamecockCentral

PHOTOS: Social media reaction from Gamecocks' second junior day
The South Carolina football program held its second junior day of the 2021 recruiting cycle Saturday, and several Gamecocks' targets took to social media following the visit.
Below are their posts...
Had a amazing time in Columbia @GamecockFB thank you for your time🐔 @CoachScottUSC pic.twitter.com/dlu3kcy5ew— kill-bril (@smoove_jdm) January 26, 2020
After an amazing Junior Day, I am excited to announce that I have received my first offer from the University of South Carolina! @GamecockFB @FBCoachWolf @Mansell247 @FBUcamp @RecruitGeorgia @CoachWMuschamp @ErikRichardsUSA @GCChrisClark pic.twitter.com/WncPAU9Vgv— Steven Nahmias (@StevenNahmias) January 26, 2020
I am truly blessed and honored to receive my very first offer from South Carolina! #SpursUp @Mansell247 @ChadGrier_ @RealChadRicardo @CoachRivens76 @ErikRichardsUSA @FBUAllAmerican @GamecockFB @FBCoachWolf @CoachWMuschamp @TheReal_JNHill pic.twitter.com/TR4owIUpV1— Monroe Freeling (@FreelingMonroe) January 25, 2020
Fun day at South Carolina Football pic.twitter.com/6GplFrxVk9— Will Taylor (@willtaylor_10) January 26, 2020
110% COMMITTED 🐓🤙🏾 For sure #spursup 🐓🤙🏾 forever !!! pic.twitter.com/qKVSocCXmw— Kamarah Reynolds-Hall (@803Bankroll) January 26, 2020
Had a Great time at USC Elite Junior Day.@CoachMikeBobo @CoachBmac_ #Spursup 🐔🐔 pic.twitter.com/qYDAffNVTR— Jalen Crumpton (@Crump10Jay) January 26, 2020
luv you mama❤️ pic.twitter.com/VfN2EO1G5A— Paul Davis (@pauldavis_xv) January 25, 2020
The Officials 🤙🏽 @GCockRecruiting @GamecockFB @palmettospur @TheBigSpur247 pic.twitter.com/FjxiOmRsFQ— Coby Cornelius 🔇 (@CobyCornelius) January 25, 2020