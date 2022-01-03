Pickens announces return for senior season

South Carolina is getting a major piece of its front seven back for the 2022 season.

Zacch Pickens announced on Twitter Monday afternoon his decision to come back at least for one more year, giving the Gamecocks back a starter up front.

Pickens is coming off his best statistical season at South Carolina, picking up 38 tackles—five for loss—with four sacks and a fumble recovery.

Because of the free 2020 season, Pickens has two more years of eligibility, if he wants to use both.

The former five-star prospect and top 15 player in the country is expected now to be the anchor of a talented interior defensive line losing multi-year starter Jabari Ellis but bringing up talent like Boogie Huntley, Tonka Hemingway, Rick Sandidge and others.

This is the third defensive player since the season ended to announce his return to South Carolina, joining defensive back RJ Roderick and linebacker Brad Johnson.