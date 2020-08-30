“We all can be used many ways,” Jammie Robinson said.

It looks like the Gamecocks have at least an idea right now of which guys will be getting the bulk of the secondary snaps right now with most players playing multiple positions in the defensive backfield.

There’s still a long way to go in camp and the Gamecocks have only scrimmaged once as the season approaches, but things seem to be getting a little clearer in the secondary as camp wears into September.

It’s Robinson who might be the most versatile player in the secondary, saying last week he’s getting first-team reps at safety but is sliding down to nickel when the Gamecocks need another defensive back in the game.

Robinson also said RJ Roderick is getting first-team safety reps with him and, when Robinson slides to nickel, a few other guys are getting turns at safety with Robinson mentioning specifically Shilo Sanders.

Will Muschamp also said on his call-in show last week Israel Mukuamu will play some safety this season.

“He’s a multiple guy, a very smart and intelligent guy that can learn multiple spots in the secondary,” defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said. “In some nickel packages to get Cam (Smith) in the game at corner or John (Dixon) in the game at corner sometimes we’ll put Izzy at safety. He can do different things like that. He’s a versatile guy that way.”

The biggest wildcards are Smith and Dixon, who are coming along at corner and, if they play well enough, could lock down more playing time there which frees Mukuamu up to play more safety if Robinson is at nickel.

“I’ve been seeing both of them competing,” Robinson said. “Both guys are my roommates so we’re around each other hanging out. Both are going to compete and the best guy is going to get the position. Whoever gets the spot, it’s not going to hurt the next guys.”

Smith is getting rave reviews dating back to the spring, putting on a little more weight with Travaris Robinson saying he’s earning more playing time as preseason camp continues.

Both Smith and Dixon are redshirt freshmen and roommates who are enjoying the competition together.

“It’s just the satisfaction knowing we’re competing the same every day, ever since we got here,” Smith said. “I work out with him every day after workouts or practice.”

Among the other guys working at nickel with Robinson are Jaycee Horn and Dixon, which gives the Gamecocks depth in the defensive backfield.

“I feel like we can be the best DB group in the nation. We just have to all come together and be leaders on the field. We’re all experienced: me, Jaycee, RJ and Izzy,” Robinson said. “We all played as freshman. We’re coming in, my second year, I know the defense…We just have to come together, make plays and that’ll bring the whole defense together."