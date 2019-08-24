There's still some things to figure out over the course of the next few days, including one of the biggest things still hanging up in the air: the uniform combination.

South Carolina kicks off in seven days, taking on North Carolina up at Bank of America Stadium.

In a week, that pesky offseason will finally be over and it'll be time to actually line up and play football.

A few years ago this wouldn't have been as big of a deal as it is right now, but things change and the Gamecocks' creative media department has gone viral with different "Battle Armor" videos the last two seasons.

So, while fans and media wait to see what uniform the Gamecocks will put on for this year's season opener, GamecockCentral asked a handful of players what their favorite combinations are.

There were those who liked the classics—Dakereon Joyner said he prefers the white helmet, garnet uniforms and white pants look—while other guys prefer a different look.

While Eldridge Thompson says he's "fresh in all of them," he did say if the equipment staff came to him and asked him what he wanted to wear for the team's first home game, he'd tell them black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants.

Then there's the crowd who likes the newer looks that have quickly become fan favorites Javon Kinlaw who said he'd go with black helmets, white jerseys and black pants, the Oreo as it's come to be known.

But, as always, the standards prevail as the favorites, with a couple of players (Jake Bentley and Ernest Jones) saying the all black or Stormtrooper—all white—looks are still among the favorites.

“I think it’s fresh," Bentley said of the all white uniforms. "I know (equipment manager) Larry (Walters) doesn’t like it, especially on grass fields.”



There is a new wrinkle this year with the Gamecocks unveiling a new black throwback uniform that Will Muschamp said will be the team's new black uniform moving forward and players have quickly latched on to it.

“I would say white helmets, black jerseys, white pants," Israel Mukuamu said. "With the throwbacks, I’d wear black throwbacks with all white.”

South Carolina hasn't announced yet when the throwbacks will make their debut, though (wearing black jerseys for a game that'll kick off mid-afternoon in August doesn't sound particularly fun), but players have ideas on when they'd like to see them.

Jamyest Williams, although it will be hot, says break those bad boys out for game one while Thompson wants to hold off until a night game.



Players are just happy to have them since rumors of a throwback had been swirling all summer leading up to the announcement.

“Well, I saw it on Twitter with people hyping them up," Ernest Jones said. "I’m like, ‘man is this real?’ then the day before they announced them, I’m like, ‘Larry, is this jersey stuff real?’ then he said, ‘I guess everything on the Internet’s real.’ Then the next day it came out.”