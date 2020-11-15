Players, former co-workers react to Muschamp's firing
In what seemed like the likely move all Sunday finally happened around 7:30 p.m. with the Gamecocks officially moving on from head coach Will Muschamp.
In the aftermath of the decision, a lot of former players, current players and staffers who served under Muschamp took to social media to react to it.
Below is a smattering of the tweets that range from gratefulness, to shock to anger from some.
Jaycee Horn, current defensive back
November 16, 2020
Keisean Nixon, former cornerback and current Las Vegas Raider
Yea South Carolina blew it with me It’s Muschamp Or Nothing...— K9 (@keiseannixon) November 16, 2020
Jay Urich, current South Carolina player
Forever grateful for you @CoachWMuschamp. ♥️ https://t.co/qdNNgvjEzR— Jay Urich (@UrichJay) November 16, 2020
Nick Muse, current tight end
Gave me an opportunity by taking a chance! Forever grateful of @CoachWMuschamp https://t.co/y3vevsuQHZ— Nick Muse (@NickMuse5) November 16, 2020
Dawn Staley, current women's basketball coach
Sad day to hear @CoachWMuschamp and family are no longer with @GamecockFB....while some celebrate this, there are others who knew Will and the total package he brought to @GamecocksOnline. Thank you Will, Carol, Jackson and Whit! #forevertothee— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) November 16, 2020
Hayden Hurst, former player and current tight end for the Atlanta Falcons
Everyone can say what they want about coach but I’ll always be a Muschamp guy. In 2016 when I had my incident and ended up in the hospital for 4 days, he called EVERY single day asking to speak with me. Even though they explained I could not get calls, EVERY single day.— Hayden Hurst (@haydenrhurst) November 16, 2020
Bailey Hart, former South Carolina football player
Thank you @CoachWMuschamp . Forever Grateful for the opportunity to play for such a selfless, hard working and genuine person. pic.twitter.com/tqrLBshHqb— Bailey Hart (@baileyhart7) November 16, 2020
Matt Lindsey, former Gamecock director of player personnel
I’m a better husband and father because of the man standing next to me in this picture. And I know there are hundreds of young men that feel the same way. pic.twitter.com/0KdZYL751K— Matt Lindsey (@MattLindseyFB) November 16, 2020
Wesley Turner, former recruiting assistant and current director of Gamecock baseball operations
Thankful for @CoachWMuschamp and his staff for giving me the opportunity to work in collegiate athletics. I wouldn’t be half the industry professional I currently am without the opportunity they presented me. https://t.co/62q2ccKDQU— Wesley Turner (@wturnerr) November 16, 2020
Caroline Frazier (Cann), former South Carolina student athlete
Hate these reports about Muschamp being fired at South Carolina.— Caroline Frazier (@ncarolinecann) November 16, 2020
Here’s a story about how he helped me get my first job out of college ⬇️