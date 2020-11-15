In what seemed like the likely move all Sunday finally happened around 7:30 p.m. with the Gamecocks officially moving on from head coach Will Muschamp.

In the aftermath of the decision, a lot of former players, current players and staffers who served under Muschamp took to social media to react to it.

Below is a smattering of the tweets that range from gratefulness, to shock to anger from some.

Jaycee Horn, current defensive back