 South Carolina Gamecocks players, former co-workers react to Will Muschamp's firing
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-15 19:45:14 -0600') }}

Players, former co-workers react to Muschamp's firing

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
In what seemed like the likely move all Sunday finally happened around 7:30 p.m. with the Gamecocks officially moving on from head coach Will Muschamp.

In the aftermath of the decision, a lot of former players, current players and staffers who served under Muschamp took to social media to react to it.

Below is a smattering of the tweets that range from gratefulness, to shock to anger from some.

Jaycee Horn, current defensive back

Keisean Nixon, former cornerback and current Las Vegas Raider

Jay Urich, current South Carolina player


Nick Muse, current tight end


Dawn Staley, current women's basketball coach


Hayden Hurst, former player and current tight end for the Atlanta Falcons

Bailey Hart, former South Carolina football player


Matt Lindsey, former Gamecock director of player personnel

Wesley Turner, former recruiting assistant and current director of Gamecock baseball operations


Caroline Frazier (Cann), former South Carolina student athlete

