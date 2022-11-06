SPENCER RATTLER

Spencer Rattler may not have hit every throw, but he was efficient and made a handful of incredible passes. Rattler displayed what made him worthy of a 5 star rating with a few throws that could only be described as “wow.’” He tucked the ball and ran when nothing was available, picking up valuable yardage to keep drives alive, and also threw the ball away when opportunities did not present themselves. The most notable stat of the night was 3 touchdowns to no interceptions. Carolina needs this version of Spencer Rattler to finish out the year.



JUICE WELLS

Juice Wells displayed why he has been Carolina’s top receiver in 2022. He collected 4 receptions for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns against Vandy. On one of the receptions, Wells turned a 12 yard pass into a 68 yard touchdown, breaking multiple tackles along the way. Playmakers make plays and Wells has been consistent in that area when given the opportunity.



JORDAN BURCH

Jordan Burch makes the list for consecutive weeks after another dominating performance from the defensive end position. Burch tallied 4 tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hurries. He also knocked starting quarterback AJ Swann out the game on a physical hit. Opponents are having a difficult time accounting for Burch when running the ball his way and in pass protection.



TIP OF THE CAP

JAHEIM BELL

Jaheim Bell may not be the best running back on the roster, but he provided valuable production in the absence of Marshawn Lloyd. Bell carried the ball 16 times for 56 yards and caught 3 passes for 27 yards. He is often the best athlete on the field and positive yardage is usually gained when the ball is in Bell’s hands.



TONKA HEMINGWAY

Tonka Hemingway has GamecockScoop wondering what he cannot do at this point. Hemingway wrecked shop on the interior of the defensive line and also slid out to defensive end when needed. Hemingway came up big for the special teams unit again, catching a pass with a defender draped all over him. He is playing at a high level to where his absence is felt when he is not on the field.



OFFENSIVE LINE

Any time the offense goes for 208 yards rushing and 248 yards passing the offensive line deserves some credit. They were solid the entire game and all five starters of Jaylen Nichols, Trai Jones, Eric Douglas, Jovaughn Gwyn, Dylan Wonnum went the distance.

