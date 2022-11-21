This list usually includes players on both sides of the ball or in all three phases, however this week’s edition is all offense. The defense performed admirably, but the offense took it to another level not seen in years.



SPENCER RATTLER

Spencer Rattler displayed one of the best performances in South Carolina history. Throughout 2022, Rattler has been inconsistent at best, but usually made at least one “wow” throw per game. Saturday night, Rattler made multiple throws of that nature and carved up the Tennessee defense. Rattler’s exhibition against the Vols is what GamecockScoop expected upon his arrival. Now that Rattler has shown the nation what he is capable of, it is time to build on that performance and finish out the season strong. Final Stat Line: 30 for 37 438 yards 6 TDs vs 0 INTs.



JUICE WELLS

Juice Wells was Rattler’s top target throughout the night and collected 11 catches for 177 yards. Wells finally received some national recognition and showed why he has been the top receiving option all year. Wells made difficult catches and gained yards after the catch on most of his opportunities.



JAHEIM BELL

Marcus Satterfield seems determined to make up for Jaheim Bell’s lack of touches earlier in the year. Bell ran the ball 17 times for 82 yards and caught 5 passes for 39 and 2 touchdowns. While not always the most skilled, Bell is usually the best athlete on the field and has been settling into his various roles as the season wears on.



TIP OF THE CAP

DAKEREON JOYNER

Dakereon Joyner’s stat line may not be the most impressive, but he threw a pass, ran the ball 6 times (including two touchdowns), and caught two passes. Joyner may not be the best player at any position, but his versatility is invaluable when used effectively. If the defense does not account for Joyner, he can hurt them on any given play due to his explosive playmaking ability.



JOSH VANN

Josh Vann only caught two passes, but both of them were for touchdowns. Including a 60 yarder that may have broken the spirit of the Tennessee defense. Despite not having the season he expected to have, Vann was seen actively blocking throughout the game and made plays when his number was called.



OFFENSIVE LINE & TIGHT ENDS

Enough credit cannot be given to the offensive line and tight ends. For a unit that was downright poor against Missouri and Florida, they came back and had Tennessee’s defensive front on their heels all night. Rattler had plenty of time in the pocket and Carolina racked up 153 of a mind boggling 606 yards on the ground. The starting group of Jaylen Nichols, Jakai Moore, Eric Douglas, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Dylan Wonnum played the entire game with the exception of Douglas missing 7 plays due to injury. At tight end, Nate Adkins and Austin Stogner did most of the blocking, but Jaheim Bell and Traevon Kenion also played a role.

