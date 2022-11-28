Cyber Monday Deal: Join Gamecock Scoop premium for just $22 for the first year (a $100 value). With Clemson content, early signing day closing in, and the transfer portal madness about to begin, there's never been a better time to join. https://southcarolina.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=RIVALS22



SPENCER RATTLER

South Carolina does not win this game without Spencer Rattler. Clemson’s defensive front was as good as advertised, while the secondary was their weakness. Rattler did make two critical mistakes with the interceptions, but brushed those off to throw for 360 yards and two touchdowns. Rattler could not have finished the regular season any stronger. He will now have a decision to make on whether or not to go pro or return for another year.



KAI KROEGER

Kai Kroeger’s performances this year have been nothing short of amazing. GamecockScoop pointed out field position would play a large role in the outcome of this game and Kroeger did not disappoint. He placed 5 punts inside the 20 yard line and had an average of 53.7 yards per punt, including a long of 63 yards. Every time Clemson thought they were about to receive strong field position, Kroeger flipped the script and forced the tigers to attempt to put together long drives.



JUICE WELLS

Juice Wells has been a man on a mission this year. GamecockScoop said pregame South Carolina had the advantage at the wide receiver and tight end positions and that held true. Wells finished the game with 9 catches for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns. Not only that, but he iced the game with the final first down by taking a short wide receiver screen and gaining the yardage needed.



TIP OF THE CAP

MARCELLAS DIAL

Both Tennessee and Clemson decided to go after Marcellas Dial. Not surprisingly, both teams found out that was a poor decision. Dial struggled earlier in the year, but has made steady growth throughout the season. Dial concluded the game with 2 tackles, 3 passes defended, and an interception. With Cam Smith and Darius Rush likely moving on to the NFL, the spotlight will be on Dial in 2023 and he should be ready to step up to the challenge.



NATE ADKINS

Nate Adkins has one of the best feel good stories on the team. An unheralded prospect coming out of high school and with low expectations entering his final year of eligibility, Adkins stepped up to the plate and took on more responsibilities throughout the season. At this point, an argument can be made that Adkins is the most complete tight end on the roster. Adkins provided numerous crucial blocks and came up huge in the passing game. Clemson was caught off guard by Adkins and he made them pay when his opportunity arose. Adkins 32 yard one handed reception will be one of the plays that go down in Carolina/Clemson lore.



