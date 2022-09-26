Multiple players could be recognized after a decisive win over Charlotte. The offense was humming nearly the whole game, while the defense put on a dominant performance in the second half.



MARSHAWN LLOYD

Marshawn Lloyd looked like a man on a mission Saturday. He ran the ball 15 times for 169 yards and 3 touchdowns. Those are impressive stats no matter who the opponent and once Lloyd got into a rhythm he was impossible to stop. Lloyd’s highlight leap over a Charlotte defender will be played for years to come. For fans that put stock into PFF ratings, Lloyd finished the game with an overall rating of 92.8.



OFFENSIVE LINE

When a team rushes for 295 yards on the day, the offensive line has to be recognized. South Carolina looked like an SEC offense and bullied their way down the field all night long. Multiple linemen played and were able to gain valuable experience, which is exactly what coach Adkins wanted coming out of this game.



JORDAN BURCH

Jordan Burch’s stats may not jump off the page, but he was credited with 3 tackles and 3 quarterback hurries. Those stats do not tell the full story as Burch wreaked havoc on his side of the field and often seemed to know the offense’s play before the ball was snapped. PFF seemed to agree giving him an overall rating of 79.3.



TIP OF THE CAP

BAM MARTIN-SCOTT

For the second game in a row Bam Martin-Scott made his prescence felt. He continues to play fast and make explosive plays. There may not be another player on the team who comes downhill faster than Martin-Scott on a blitz. Martin-Scott caused one of the interceptions by drilling the quarterback on the release.



JALEN BROOKS

Jalen Brooks did not have many targets due to the impressive rushing attack, but he did lead the team in receptions and yardage with 3 for 67 respectively. Brooks can be an explosive player with the ball in his hands and has flashed the ability to turn small gains into much bigger ones when given the opportunity.



AHMAREAN BROWN