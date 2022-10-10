MARSHAWN LLOYD

It has become clear what Carolina’s offense needs to do to be successful. Get the ball in Marshawn Lloyd’s hands as much as possible. Lloyd looked as explosive as ever and has the potential to break a big play every time he touches the ball. Lloyd finished with over 100 yards rushing against a stout Kentucky defense and added another 31 yards on two receptions.



SHERROD GREENE

Initial thought on Greene during the game, “he’s everywhere.” Greene made his presence known throughout the contest, finishing with 12 tackles and a sack. Carolina’s linebacker play has been lacking overall in 2022, but Greene made a statement against Kentucky.



TONKA HEMINGWAY

Tonka Hemingway absolutely terrorized Kentucky’s offensive line. It did not matter if Hemingway was lined up on the interior or on the edge, it seemed he was always disrupting the play. Hemingway was credited with 4 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 2 hurries. Not to mention his involvement on the fumble return that was almost taken back for a touchdown.





TIP OF THE CAP

JALEN BROOKS

Jalen Brooks may not have had a huge stat line, but he created explosive plays in the running and passing game. For once, Brooks was used on a reverse and he made Kentucky pay with a 24 yard gain that resulted in a touchdown. Brooks also hauled in 3 receptions for 37 yards.



DAVID SPAULDING

In the preseason, GamecockScoop suggested Spaulding’s skillset was better suited at safety than at nickel. Last night, Spaulding started at safety and was mostly solid. He did give up a touchdown, but later came back and snagged an interception that iced the game. Spaulding also helped against the run, finishing with 5 tackles which included one for a loss.



THE ENTIRE OFFENSIVE LINE + TIGHT ENDS