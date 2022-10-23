MARSHAWN LLOYD

Marshawn Lloyd is playing as well as any running back in the country right now. Why he is not touching the ball 25 to 30 times a game is mind boggling. When Lloyd touched the ball on first down, Carolina started with positive yardage nearly every drive. He finished with 18 carries for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns. Not to mention two receptions for 24 yards. If Carolina hopes to keep this winning streak alive, Lloyd needs the ball early and often.



TONKA HEMINGWAY

One has to wonder if Hemingway had a horseshoe surgically implanted a few weeks back. Since then, he has been “Johnny on the spot” and seems to always make something happen. Hemingway was credited with two fumble recoveries and also dominated on the interior of the line. To say Hemingway has taken the next step in his development would be an understatement.



DARIUS RUSH

Darius Rush looked like an elite cornerback Saturday night. He blanketed his man, while also coming up to assist in run support. Rush finished with 8 total tackles, 1 pass defended, and an interception. The defense was well prepared for TAMU and it showed on each level.



TIP OF THE CAP

JORDAN BURCH

Jordan Burch physically dominated his side of the line. More often than not, he was blasting a lineman or tight end into the backfield and consistently disrupting plays. As impressive as his stat line was with 7 total tackles, a pass defended, and 2 quarterback hurries, it still did not indicate how dominant Burch was.



ZACCH PICKENS

This was a bit of a redemption game for Zacch Pickens. While few of his running mates were starters for last year’s game, Pickens had high expectations coming into the year. Against TAMU in 2021, Pickens was a non-factor. Fast foward a year and Carolina fans witnessed a player who manhandled whoever was placed in front of him. TAMU had no answer for Pickens as he tallied 2 total tackles, a pass defended, and 3 quarterback hurries.



