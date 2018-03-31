GamecockCentral.com

Well, now everyone knows why Steve Spurrier didn’t play wide receiver in college.
The former Gamecock head coach, who still holds the school record for wins with 86 in his tenure, made a gag reel worthy play in Saturday’s Garnet and Black Spring Game.
In the second quarter, Michael Scarnecchia threw a pass to the Heisman-winning quarterback, who dropped the ball falling back out of the end zone.
“I think he had some golfing gloves on or something and kind of rocked it like a baby and it came out,” receiver Bryan Edwards said. “I don’t know if I can help him with that. I thought he won a Heisman didn’t he? You got to have some type of athletic ability. That one looked bad though. That’ll be on Not Top 10 or something.”
Also see: Spring game recruiting scoop
The catch made its rounds on social media with plenty of outlets poking fun at the Head Ball Coach, who laughed it off himself afterwards.
He lay on the ground for a few minutes before popping up with some of his former players coming over to console him after the catch, jogging off to the sidelines and letting the game go on without him attempting many more catches.
Steve Spurrier attempted to catch a deep TD pass during South Carolina's spring game— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 31, 2018
"Attempted" is the key word... 😂https://t.co/nGv1oKX8fX pic.twitter.com/KjfTar2XPz
“I was on the field so I just looked at him and laughed,” A.J. Turner, who was recruited by Spurrier and his staff, said. “He put his head down on the ground like he gave up. It was funny.”
Also see: What Will Muschamp had to say after Saturday's spring game
For Scarnecchia, it was one of 11 completions on the day technically, and he finished with 146 yards through the air and one touchdown.
The redshirt senior came in with the 2014 recruiting class put together by Spurrier, and said it was a cool moment getting to throw to his former coach.
“I know I could have given him a little more of an easier shot, but it happened,” he said. “I felt honored to be the one to throw it to him. I wish we could have gotten it done. It happens.”
Also see: Kyle Krantz breaks down nickel and SAM competition
The celebrity catch at the spring game has become an annual tradition with the list of former receivers including Elliott Fry and Dawn Staley.
Who knows, maybe Spurrier can return to redeem himself next season and see if he can finally catch a pass at Williams-Brice and get a closer throw from the quarterback.
“Nope. I will never get on Coach Spurrier,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “We probably should have gotten it a little closer in, but I didn’t’ really see it. Some people ran in front of me when the ball was thrown, but I wish we could have gotten that one.”