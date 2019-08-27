Yes, every team in the country wants to win every game of every year, including the opener, but Week 1 gives teams a chance to see what they have to work with any given year, and the Gamecocks are no different.

Season openers, regardless of wins and losses, are pretty vital for a team as they start another season.

The Gamecocks open their schedule Saturday against North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium (3:30 p.m., ESPN) and have some expectations of what they'd like to see on both sides of the ball as the 2019 season gets started.

Also see: Full recap from Will Muschamp's weekly press conference

Offensively, they're entering Bryan McClendon's second season as the full-time offensive coordinator and there are high expectations as to what this offense can look like in year two under him.

The Gamecocks are finally healthy defensively and are probably the deepest they have been since Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson took over four years ago.

GamecockCentral asked a handful of Gamecock players, and Muschamp himself, what they want to see from the team once the season starts.

Also see: Examining the star power for reach team

Jake Bentley, quarterback: “I think first and foremost it’s taking care of the ball and understanding the importance of that. I think secondly, the explosive plays. We want o make plays and have fun doing that. The last time out, we didn’t have fun because we weren’t making plays. I think we need to get back out there and just start having fun.



TJ Brunson, linebacker: “I just want to see everyone fly around, make plays and put out how we’re supposed to play at South Carolina.”

Bryan Edwards, wide receiver: “Just go out there, execute the plays they call and the game plan.”

Tavien Feaster, running back: "Compete, take advantage of every opportunity and run hard."

Jaycee Horn, cornerback: “I’m focused on Saturday. Coach Muschamp talks about how each week is a season and we’re trying to be 1-0 on Saturday night. I want to see the defense playing fast, hitting everything. I’m just excited to get out there.”

JT Ibe, safety: “I just want to see everybody play to their potential. We have a lot of talented guys. If we play to our potential, we’ll be good.

Javon Kinlaw, defensive tackle: "I just want to see everyone flying around. That’s the thing. we just want to see everyone flying around with 10 hats to the ball. That’s what we want to see.”

Also see: Players preview UNC

Will Muschamp, head coach: “I think going out and game day and executing the right way and not having any self-inflicted issues as far as penalties and things we don’t need to have on our football team. I challenge our players all the time on being an every down dude and that’s playing and doing all the things that take no talent well. That’s your effort, that’s your mental and physical toughness, that’s your discipline and that’s your focus. Do those things extremely well every game.”