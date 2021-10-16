Players still have confidence in offense, Satterfield

The answer is likely a combination of all of it, but during and after the Tennessee game social media were placing most of the blame on offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.

So what's the problem? Is it play calling? Is it just the general execution?

On top of that, the Gamecock offense is averaging 5.19 yards per play which is No. 99 in the nation and once again, second to last in the SEC.

The South Carolina offense is currently averaging 335.5 yards per game on offense, putting them at No. 109 in the nation and second to last in the SEC.

Regardless of how outsiders to the program feel, Shane Beamer and his players doubled down this week on their confidence in Satterfield.

"This isn't like the first time he's called plays," Beamer said. "I think certainly each game is different and each opponent is different, but certainly feel like he has a good feel and we've got to continue to get the right plays called and execute the plays when they're called."

Tight end Nick Muse thinks the offense is headed in the right direction but that some of its falters should be placed on the players.

"Offense is coming along, we're starting to find out who needs the ball, who don't need the ball," Muse said. "Coach Satterfield's drawn up some great plays we just have to execute."

After the South Carolina offense had seen flashes of improvement in the Troy game, it stalled out against Tennessee early. Despite this, tight end Jaheim Bell says they aren't letting their performance against the Vols set the tone for the rest of the season.

"We got confidence," Bell said. "We're not going to let those 15 minutes in Knoxville define us or what type of season we're gonna have for our offense, so we still got confidence and we still got hope."

Satterfield himself said that building up the offense is a process and that they'll continue to improve as the season progresses and he's right.

On paper, the Gamecock offense has increased the total number of yards gained each week in the last two games. South Carolina gained over 350 yards against Troy and Tennessee, the only times this season they've done it against FBS teams.

"Guys get better, they practice more, they get more confident. It's not new schemes to them at all," Satterfield said. "It's things we've been doing now for a month and half, two months. So I think they're just, not hitting their stride but they're moving, like I said earlier, in the right direction."

Luke Doty agreed with Satterfield had the offensive staff are steering the Gamecocks in the right direction.

"We have confidence in Coach Satt and the rest of the offensive coaches going into the week that they're going to put us in positions to go make plays and it's on us to execute," Doty said. "I know that he trusts me to get us in the right looks and I trust him to create the game plan that allows us to go out there and play fast and he does that every single week."

The early growing pains of adjusting to a power five play calling gig have seemed to stretch past the first early stages of the season. Despite this, Muse said that they've already seen improvement from Satterfield.

"I think he's grown as a man, in his role and what he's doing," Muse said. "You know game one of being the OC at a big time school was kind of hard so you get questions but I think he's starting to come along and have a good feel for the game plan and whatnot, his positive energy so far has been great so he's starting to lead us very well."

As for having the feel for play calling that Muse mentioned, Satterfield think's he has it and that the older and more experienced the team gets, the better they'll be.

"I feel like I do have a really good feel. I have a really good feel for our team," Satterfield said. "I think as we get older, as we get more mature, as we start making plays and breaking those runs...I think you can start to take a bit more chances here and there."

The South Carolina offense will have the perfect opportunity this weekend to fine tune their offensive struggles against a struggling Vanderbilt.

The Commodores have allowed 217 points to be scored against them and are sitting in last in the SEC in just about every offensive category, right behind the Gamecocks.

"We just have to keep going, keep our head down and keep working and eventually it's going to crack," Satterfield said. "There's not a magic wand that you wave it at this point, you just have to keep working, have to keep getting better.