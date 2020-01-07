News More News
PODCAST: Big time showdown to start SEC play

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

SEC play is here and the Gamecocks (8-5) are staring down the barrel at a huge game to start their league schedule.

After losing to Stetson, South Carolina returns from an eight-day break to take on Florida at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

Before they do, Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler get together for a comprehensive SEC preview.

Photo by Katie Dugan
{{ article.author_name }}