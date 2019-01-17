PODCAST: Chris and Wes on DL coach search, recruiting weekend and more
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
South Carolina insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell discuss South Carolina's defensive line coach search, the upcoming recruiting weekend and more with host Pearson Fowler.
