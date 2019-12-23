@GamecockCentral

PODCAST: Gamecocks get marque win over UVA
Collyn Taylor joins Pearson Fowler on 107.5 The Game to discuss South Carolina's upset of Virginia. Don't worry, we'll be back later this week to go even deeper into this game. Just had to get something out before Christmas!
