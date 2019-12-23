News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-23 19:52:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

PODCAST: Gamecocks get marque win over UVA

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Collyn Taylor joins Pearson Fowler on 107.5 The Game to discuss South Carolina's upset of Virginia. Don't worry, we'll be back later this week to go even deeper into this game. Just had to get something out before Christmas!


Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube | Castbox | Podcast Addict

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play

