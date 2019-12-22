SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

South Carolina faces its biggest test yet, heading up to Charlottesville for a road test against No. 9 Virginia.

It's a measuring stick for a Gamecock team that's played better lately and still trying to figure things out.

Before they head up there, Pearson Fowler and Collyn Taylor discuss the matchup and what it will take for the Gamecocks to pull off the upset.

Tip-off is schedule for 3 p.m. on ABC. Listen to the podcast below.